Bangladesh Marks Victory Day Amid Political Tensions

This year's Victory Day in Bangladesh was marked by political controversy, as Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led ceremonies without mentioning the founding leader Mujibur Rahman. Yunus criticized the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, calling it the "world's worst autocratic government."

The day commemorates the 1971 liberation from Pakistan, traditionally led by tributes to Bangladesh's martyrs and founding leaders. However, the absence of Mujibur Rahman's name in speeches has led to criticism and accusations of legacy erasure. The government also announced new currency notes excluding Rahman's image.

Yunus suggested elections could occur by early 2026 while highlighting the need for an updated voters' list. The day's celebrations were inclusive, with Victory Fairs and school events held nationwide, deviating from the traditional military parade.

