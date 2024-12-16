Left Menu

Crafting the Beat: The Tabla Maestro Behind Zakir Hussain's Rhythm

Haridas Vhatkar, renowned as the 'Steinway of the tabla', dedicated his life to crafting exquisite tablas for the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain. Beginning in 1998 with Zakir's father, Haridas forged a lifelong bond with the musician, creating countless tablas that became essential to Zakir's iconic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:06 IST
Crafting the Beat: The Tabla Maestro Behind Zakir Hussain's Rhythm
  • Country:
  • India

Haridas Vhatkar, lauded as the 'Steinway of the tabla,' played an integral role in crafting the rhythmic instruments for Ustad Zakir Hussain, the virtuoso whose music transcended global and genre boundaries.

Despite the irregularity of their interactions, Vhatkar's dedication to creating quality tablas for Hussain, an association starting from the days of Hussain's father, forged a bond enduring two decades, during which Vhatkar became Hussain's go-to craftsman for creating and maintaining his tabla collection.

The late Hussain acknowledged Vhatkar's artisanal devotion, even setting up a stipend to ensure Vhatkar's sustainability while creating instruments favored for their unmatched craftsmanship—earning his tablas the reputation of being the finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024