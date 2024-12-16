Zakir Hussain: The Maestro Who Gave Tabla a Global Identity

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the music world, particularly affecting his Shakti bandmate, Shankar Mahadevan. Mahadevan lauded Hussain as his greatest inspiration, crediting him with profound influence over his artistic journey.

Hussain's mastery of the tabla brought the traditional Indian percussion instrument to the global stage, earning him numerous accolades, including a recent Grammy win for the album 'This Moment.' His unexpected passing in San Francisco marks the end of an era for traditional and contemporary music alike.

From planning upcoming concerts to sharing humble yet insightful interactions, Mahadevan cherishes his over 30-year-long association with Hussain. As fans and fellow musicians mourn, Hussain's legacy as a mentor and a trailblazer continues to shine brightly in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)