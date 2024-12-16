Music World Mourns the Passing of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

The global music fraternity is grieving the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, an unparalleled tabla maestro revered for his contribution and influence in the musical sphere. Hussain succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung ailment, as confirmed by family representative Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR.

Reactions to his death have spanned celebrity circles to political figures, highlighting the significant impact Hussain had around the world. Rajya Sabha's Sudha Murty publicly articulated her profound grief, praising Hussain for his role in introducing the beauty of the tabla to Western audiences. "His passing is an enormous loss for India and the global music community," she told ANI.

Hussain's demise signals the end of a musical epoch that saw him redefine the tabla from a niche instrument to a celebrated global voice. Emerging from the illustrious lineage of Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain's career, which took off in his teenage years, spanned six decades full of exceptional collaborations with Indian and international icons. His notable partnerships included those with Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan, as well as influential projects like Shakti and Planet Drum.

A Grammy Award winner for his work on the Planet Drum album, Hussain's illustrious career was decorated with numerous honors, including India's Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His legacy, containing his role as a cultural ambassador, will continue to resonate in the world of music.

