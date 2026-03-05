China's 2026 Economic Vision: Balancing Growth and Reform

China has announced its economic growth target for 2026, set at a range of 4.5%-5%, lower than last year's 5% achievement, allowing for broader reforms. This move is seen as a strategy to address industrial overcapacity and transition the economy towards a model less dependent on exports.

Analysts highlight the flexibility this target provides Beijing, enabling it to implement reforms aimed at diversifying the economy. With a focus on developing technology and consumption-led growth, China aims to reduce its reliance on a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus from 2025.

As part of this shift, China plans significant fiscal spending, maintaining high levels of debt issuance through special local and sovereign bonds. The government also prioritizes supporting 'new economy' sectors such as artificial intelligence through targeted financing, while focusing on boosting domestic demand and increasing R&D expenditures.