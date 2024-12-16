Left Menu

Global Music Mourns: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain

The world mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a tabla maestro and iconic figure in Indian classical music. He passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The RSS highlighted his contribution to music and faith in Indian culture, marking a significant cultural loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed condolences on the passing of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, terming it a significant loss for global music.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, a revered name in Indian classical music and a Padma Vibhushan awardee, died at age 73 in San Francisco, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as stated by his family.

The RSS praised his contributions to Indian culture and music, highlighting his role in popularizing the tabla worldwide. Their message reflected the organization's grief and admiration for his life and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

