Left Menu

The Legacy of Zakir Hussain: Tabla Maestro with Dancing Fingers

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso known for his 'dancing fingers,' has passed away at 73. Recognized as a major influence in contemporary world music, Hussain died in San Francisco due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, according to a family statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:33 IST
The Legacy of Zakir Hussain: Tabla Maestro with Dancing Fingers
Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso revered for his 'dancing fingers,' has died at the age of 73. Known for his immense contribution to contemporary world music, Hussain's passing marks the end of an era in the Indian and global music landscape.

Hussain succumbed to complications resulting from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital, as confirmed by his family. His legacy as one of the greatest players of the tabla, the Indian percussion instrument, remains unparalleled.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain was not only an ambassador of Indian classical music but also a collaborator who ventured into various musical forms, enriching the global music scene with his innovative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024