The Legacy of Zakir Hussain: Tabla Maestro with Dancing Fingers
Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso known for his 'dancing fingers,' has passed away at 73. Recognized as a major influence in contemporary world music, Hussain died in San Francisco due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, according to a family statement.
Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain was not only an ambassador of Indian classical music but also a collaborator who ventured into various musical forms, enriching the global music scene with his innovative approach.
