The Legacy of Zakir Hussain: Tabla Maestro with Dancing Fingers

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso revered for his 'dancing fingers,' has died at the age of 73. Known for his immense contribution to contemporary world music, Hussain's passing marks the end of an era in the Indian and global music landscape.

Hussain succumbed to complications resulting from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital, as confirmed by his family. His legacy as one of the greatest players of the tabla, the Indian percussion instrument, remains unparalleled.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain was not only an ambassador of Indian classical music but also a collaborator who ventured into various musical forms, enriching the global music scene with his innovative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)