Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to India's Role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation

In a poignant tribute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lauded the pivotal role played by India and specifically West Bengal in the Bangladesh freedom movement of 1971. Speaking at a military tattoo, Banerjee honored the undaunted courage of Indian soldiers in the war that led to Bangladesh's creation.

Banerjee expressed her gratitude to Muktijoddhas from Bangladesh attending the Vijay Diwas celebration. She reminisced about the support extended by India to the Bengali population in East Pakistan during the conflict, welcoming almost a crore refugees. However, she refrained from commenting on current events due to lack of information.

The military tattoo event, attended by Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, showcased bhangra dances, air warrior drill team performances, and other military displays, reaffirming the solidarity and heroism of the forces responsible for the historic victory over Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)