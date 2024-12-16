Ilaiyaraaja Denies Rumors About Temple Visit Controversy

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja has dismissed as false reports circulating in certain media outlets about events surrounding his recent visit to the Andal temple in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur. On Monday, Ilaiyaraaja addressed these rumors, emphasizing that no compromise on his self-respect occurred during the visit.

Contrary to claims, officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department confirmed that Ilaiyaraaja was not denied entry into restricted temple areas. While having a conversation with Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar, he was courteously informed that only priests and authorized religious figures are permitted in the Artha Mandapam.

Ilaiyaraaja respected this decision, offering prayers from the entrance. He later received full temple honors upon his arrival. Through a social media post, the composer also urged fans and the public to disregard baseless rumors, asserting that only temple priests are permitted inside the Garbhagriha.

(With inputs from agencies.)