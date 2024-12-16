Cultural Bridges: Assam's CM Visits Bhutan Amid Warm Welcome

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was warmly received by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay upon his arrival in Thimphu for a four-day visit. The visit coincides with Bhutan's National Day Celebrations, invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

During the visit, a group of performers welcomed Sarma with a traditional Bihu dance, reflecing Assam's cultural influence extending beyond its borders. Sarma expressed his gratitude for the hospitable reception and highlighted the enduring friendship between Assam and Bhutan.

Earlier, Bhutan's Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister and Cabinet Secretary received the Assamese delegation at Paro International Airport. Sarma's visit, seen as a significant step in bolstering ties, also includes meetings with Bhutanese royalty and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)