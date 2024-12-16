Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: Assam's CM Visits Bhutan Amid Warm Welcome

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife visited Bhutan to attend the National Day Celebrations on the invitation of the Bhutanese King. The visit underscores the cultural and historical ties between Assam and Bhutan, aiming to strengthen their enduring friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:05 IST
Cultural Bridges: Assam's CM Visits Bhutan Amid Warm Welcome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was warmly received by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay upon his arrival in Thimphu for a four-day visit. The visit coincides with Bhutan's National Day Celebrations, invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

During the visit, a group of performers welcomed Sarma with a traditional Bihu dance, reflecing Assam's cultural influence extending beyond its borders. Sarma expressed his gratitude for the hospitable reception and highlighted the enduring friendship between Assam and Bhutan.

Earlier, Bhutan's Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister and Cabinet Secretary received the Assamese delegation at Paro International Airport. Sarma's visit, seen as a significant step in bolstering ties, also includes meetings with Bhutanese royalty and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024