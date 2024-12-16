Remembering the Unmatched Legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Violin virtuoso L Subramaniam has paid tribute to the late tabla legend Ustad Zakir Hussain, hailing him as a musician whose unparalleled skill transcended traditional genres. Subramaniam highlighted Hussain's global influence and significant impact on generations of tabla players.

Subramaniam reminisced about their collaborations over the decades, celebrating Hussain's openness to various music genres. He mentioned their early projects, including an album recorded in the 1970s, and praised Hussain's willingness to explore and innovate in the world of music.

Recalling Hussain's generous spirit, Subramaniam noted that the maestro's willingness to mentor young musicians and his considerate nature touched many. Ustad Zakir Hussain's legacy, marked by collaboration and innovation, reverberates in the world of music today.

