Unlocking India's Ancient Wisdom: The Fusion of Heritage and Technology

On Monday, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's heritage as a vast reservoir of knowledge, comprising nearly five million ancient manuscripts, palm-leaf inscriptions, and countless monuments that stand as a testament to India's scientific and architectural achievements.

Speaking at the fifth-anniversary celebration of the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), Singh highlighted the potential of combining traditional wisdom with contemporary science to provide India with a unique advantage. He shared successful key initiatives like non-invasive heritage preservation techniques and digitalization projects that exemplify the synergy between heritage and technology.

Singh also stressed integrating scientific innovation into livelihood opportunities through traditional crafts and skills, advocating for collaboration among scientific institutions, startups, and private enterprises to create market-driven solutions. He urged a renewed focus on aligning heritage with innovation to pave the way for sustainable development and position India as a leader in the global knowledge economy.

