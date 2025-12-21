A Divine Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Visits World's Richest Hindu Shrine
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the renowned Tirumala temple, where he was received by TTD officials and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. After the ritual, priests honored him with silk clothes and prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam, highlighting the temple's significance as the world's richest Hindu shrine.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated in a spiritual visit to the esteemed Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Sunday. Accompanying him were officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who facilitated his experience.
The governor's visit included a revered darshan of the deity, an event warmly facilitated by TTD officials. According to statements provided to PTI by temple officials, this visit underscored the temple's cultural and spiritual importance.
Post-darshan, Governor Shukla was honored by priests who presented him with traditional silk clothes and prasadams at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Known as the wealthiest Hindu shrine globally, the Tirumala temple continues to attract dignitaries and devotees alike.
