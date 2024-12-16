Music World Mourns: Legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain's Passing Reverberates Globally

The global music community is in mourning following the death of iconic tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain at the age of 73. Esteemed singer Sonu Nigam led tributes, lauding his unparalleled dedication to the music craft. 'Ustad Zakir Hussain's departure is a monumental loss for Indian music. His career was peaking, embarked on a dynamic and prolific phase,' said Nigam to ANI.

Prominent composer AR Rahman shared his grief on social media, lamenting missed collaborative opportunities with the legendary tabla virtuoso in recent years. Rahman described Hussain as an inspiration whose prowess and personality garnered worldwide recognition. 'Zakir Bhai elevated the tabla, impacting our music profoundly,' he noted, extending condolences to Hussain's family and students.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal offered a heartfelt homage, depicting Hussain as a transcendent figure whose rhythmic mastery was unmatched. 'Ustad's legacy as a musical legend remains eternal,' she reflected, cherishing memories of his warmth and support for emerging talents. Hussain's unexpected demise due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a San Francisco hospital has left an irreplaceable void, and his last rites will take place soon. His passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

