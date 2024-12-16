Controversy Erupts Over Iconic 1971 War Photograph Removal
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protested following claims that a photograph of Pakistan's 1971 surrender was removed from the Army headquarters. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib highlighted the significance of the event, questioning the motives behind removing the image on Vijay Diwas. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised similar concerns in the Lok Sabha.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has staged a protest against the alleged removal of the iconic photograph depicting Pakistan's surrender to India in 1971 from the Army headquarters. The protest, held on Monday, saw several Youth Congress members raising slogans and carrying the historic image.
IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib expressed concern over the issue, emphasizing that the 1971 war marked a significant victory for the Indian Army with about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendering. Chib demanded an explanation for the picture's removal on Vijay Diwas, a day commemorating this victory.
In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these accusations, stating during the Zero Hour that the photograph's removal took place on Monday, aligning with Vijay Diwas. Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually on December 16, marks India's triumph and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
