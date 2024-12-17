Zakir Hussain: The Irreplaceable Maestro of Rhythm

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73, has left an indelible mark on the world of music, as expressed by fellow artist Ustad Nishat Khan in a heartfelt tribute. The musical luminary, revered for redefining the tabla with his unparalleled skill, is mourned by admirers globally.

Sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan, who shared a lifelong friendship and numerous performances with Hussain, expressed disbelief and sorrow over the news. Describing Hussain as irreplaceable, he highlighted his ability to fuse Western and Eastern musical styles, making him a true global ambassador of Indian culture.

Acclaimed cultural artist Mira Kaushik also paid homage to the late musician, recalling his pervasive charm and extraordinary talent. Hussain, celebrated for his passionate performances and contributions to music, is remembered as a Mumbaikar who bridged cultural divides with his art. His legacy, described as 'musical treasures,' continues to resonate worldwide, ensuring his spirit endures.

