Left Menu

Zakir Hussain: The Irreplaceable Maestro of Rhythm

Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla musician, is fondly remembered by friends and colleagues as a cultural icon who revolutionized the art form. His collaborations with Western musicians and dedication to spreading his knowledge made him an inspiration. Tributes highlight his unique influence and enduring legacy in global music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:51 IST
Zakir Hussain: The Irreplaceable Maestro of Rhythm
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73, has left an indelible mark on the world of music, as expressed by fellow artist Ustad Nishat Khan in a heartfelt tribute. The musical luminary, revered for redefining the tabla with his unparalleled skill, is mourned by admirers globally.

Sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan, who shared a lifelong friendship and numerous performances with Hussain, expressed disbelief and sorrow over the news. Describing Hussain as irreplaceable, he highlighted his ability to fuse Western and Eastern musical styles, making him a true global ambassador of Indian culture.

Acclaimed cultural artist Mira Kaushik also paid homage to the late musician, recalling his pervasive charm and extraordinary talent. Hussain, celebrated for his passionate performances and contributions to music, is remembered as a Mumbaikar who bridged cultural divides with his art. His legacy, described as 'musical treasures,' continues to resonate worldwide, ensuring his spirit endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024