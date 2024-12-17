Government Warns OTT Platforms: No More Glorification of Drug Use

The government has warned OTT platforms of increased regulatory scrutiny if they stream content that inadvertently promotes drug use through its main characters without proper disclaimers or warnings.

In a recent advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited the significant influence such content could have on young, impressionable audiences, calling for careful review.

OTT platforms are encouraged to follow ethical guidelines voluntarily, as non-compliance may lead to consequences under the Information Technology Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The guidance has also been forwarded to self-regulatory bodies overseeing OTT content.

