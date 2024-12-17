Wicked: For Good – A Magical Return to Oz

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has confirmed the title of the second installment of the musical fantasy film “Wicked” as “Wicked: For Good”. The movie will be released on November 21, 2025, as announced on the official X handle.

Directed by Jon M Chu, this follow-up stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. It acts as a prequel to the 1939 classic “Wizard of Oz”, exploring the land before the events of L Frank Baum’s first Oz novel.

The anticipated film also features Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Dinklage, promising an enchanting continuation of the story that captivated audiences worldwide, having previously grossed over Rs 525 million since its release.

