Left Menu

Wicked: For Good – A Magical Return to Oz

The sequel to the musical fantasy movie 'Wicked', titled 'Wicked: For Good', will release on November 21, 2025. Directed by Jon M Chu, the film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and serves as a prequel to 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:59 IST
Wicked: For Good – A Magical Return to Oz
Cynthia Erivo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has confirmed the title of the second installment of the musical fantasy film “Wicked” as “Wicked: For Good”. The movie will be released on November 21, 2025, as announced on the official X handle.

Directed by Jon M Chu, this follow-up stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. It acts as a prequel to the 1939 classic “Wizard of Oz”, exploring the land before the events of L Frank Baum’s first Oz novel.

The anticipated film also features Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Dinklage, promising an enchanting continuation of the story that captivated audiences worldwide, having previously grossed over Rs 525 million since its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024