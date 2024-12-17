Global Spotlight: Better Design Award Elevates Innovation

On May 22, 2024, Guangzhou, China, played host to the global promo event for the 'Better Design Award' (BDA), an international design competition with the aim of highlighting exceptional design works worldwide. The BDA celebrates the theme 'design makes life better' and seeks to energize the global design industry.

Between October 19th and 20th, in-depth evaluations were conducted by 19 field experts, both domestic and international. They reviewed 614 design works and 95 brands, with a focus on the founding team, brand value, innovation, product innovation, and market influence. This thorough assessment led to 24 brands advancing to the final evaluation stage.

The BDA is poised to enter its crucial final phase. The selection of winners, achieved through the insights of international design experts, will culminate in a grand ceremony in December 2024. Organizers invite worldwide anticipation for the event's exciting conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)