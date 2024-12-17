Left Menu

Melodic Moonlit Night: Zaveri's Ghazals Enchant at Jashn-e-Rekhta

Nisschal Zaveri's performance at Jashn-e-Rekhta enthralled audiences with a blend of classical and contemporary ghazals. Held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, his rendition celebrated Urdu poetry's romance and beauty. Creating a harmonious experience, Zaveri highlighted the timeless relevance of ghazals with modern touches and diverse instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nisschal Zaveri captivated audiences at Jashn-e-Rekhta with his soulful rendition of ghazals themed 'Chaand, Urdu aur Awaaz Unplugged'. The event, hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, celebrated the enchanting allure of Urdu poetry set against a moonlit backdrop.

Zaveri's performance infused traditional melodies with contemporary elements, crafting a unique blend that resonated with listeners across generations. The use of diverse instruments like the sarangi, tabla, and guitar enhanced the emotive power of his music.

Speaking about the performance, Zaveri expressed his commitment to making ghazals accessible and relevant to modern audiences. He emphasized the profound emotional depth of Urdu poetry, aspiring to continue bridging classic and contemporary styles in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

