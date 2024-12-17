Left Menu

Ancient Temple Reopens After 46 Years, Unveiling Hidden Heritage

Devotees gathered at Khaggu Sarai in droves for the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple, closed since 1978. The temple's unexpected discovery during an anti-encroachment drive unveiled idols of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. Officials are seeking carbon dating to verify the temple's historical significance.

On Tuesday, throngs of devotees flocked to Khaggu Sarai to pay homage at the recently reopened Bhasma Shankar temple. This sanctum, hidden from the public eye for 46 years, was discovered during a routine anti-encroachment drive and houses idols of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

The temple, closing its doors since 1978, was the focal point of Tuesday's worship, a day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple priest, Shashikant Shukla, revealed that early morning rituals included cleansing the premises, offering a 'cholaa' to Lord Hanuman, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Amidst rising interest, the Sambhal district authorities have commenced the excavation of the temple and its nearby well while petitioning the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating to ascertain its antiquity. Devotee Vikki Kumar echoed the community's excitement over this cultural treasure's revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

