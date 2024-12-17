Parimatch News and NH7 Weekender: A Melody of Partnerships

The Indian sports community, Parimatch News, has announced an exciting partnership with the renowned NH7 Weekender, known as the Happiest Music Festival. Scheduled for December 14-15, 2024, at Teerth Fields in Pune, the festival promises music-filled days with over 30 artists lined up to perform.

The event opens with performances by iconic Indian artists such as Amit Trivedi and Usha Uthup. Attendees will also enjoy popular performers like Raftaar and Dhvani Bhanushali. The second day features dynamic sets from R&B sensation Jorja Smith and other international acts, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Parimatch News will enhance festival experiences with interactive zones, including a two-story booth for relaxation and contests, such as giveaways for an iPhone. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to entertainment and community engagement, enriching the NH7 Weekender's offerings for music lovers.

