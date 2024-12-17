Left Menu

Parimatch News and NH7 Weekender: A Melody of Partnerships

Parimatch News partners with NH7 Weekender for its 2024 edition in Pune. The festival boasts over 30 artists, including stars like Amit Trivedi and Jorja Smith. Parimatch News enhances the event with interactive zones and giveaways, deepening audience engagement and promoting a shared passion for music and sports.

Updated: 17-12-2024 14:08 IST
Parimatch News and NH7 Weekender: A Melody of Partnerships
  • India

The Indian sports community, Parimatch News, has announced an exciting partnership with the renowned NH7 Weekender, known as the Happiest Music Festival. Scheduled for December 14-15, 2024, at Teerth Fields in Pune, the festival promises music-filled days with over 30 artists lined up to perform.

The event opens with performances by iconic Indian artists such as Amit Trivedi and Usha Uthup. Attendees will also enjoy popular performers like Raftaar and Dhvani Bhanushali. The second day features dynamic sets from R&B sensation Jorja Smith and other international acts, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Parimatch News will enhance festival experiences with interactive zones, including a two-story booth for relaxation and contests, such as giveaways for an iPhone. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to entertainment and community engagement, enriching the NH7 Weekender's offerings for music lovers.

