Florence Pugh Speaks Out on Hollywood's Beauty Standards and Gender Expectations

Actress Florence Pugh has shed light on the complex challenges women face in Hollywood, particularly concerning beauty standards and gender expectations. In a recent discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh, star of 'We Live in Time,' emphasized her efforts to subvert societal stereotypes and follow her path.

Pugh shared her frustrations over being confined to rigid stereotypes often imposed on women, noting the fine line they are criticized for crossing. Despite facing the industry's scrutiny for a decade, she remains determined to possess her identity, rebuffing labels like 'diva' or 'demanding.' Reflecting on past media treatment of fellow actress Keira Knightley, Pugh recalled how headlines often trivialized Knightley's achievements by fixating on her appearance.

Pugh's commitment to defying beauty standards is reflected in her bold choices, whether it's cutting her hair short or wearing daring outfits on the red carpet. She embraces her individuality and body, unperturbed by public criticisms. Currently, Pugh stars with Andrew Garfield in 'We Live in Time' and is preparing for her role in 'Thunderbolts.' She is also set to feature in a Netflix series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 'East of Eden.'

(With inputs from agencies.)