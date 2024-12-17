Harmony of Legends: Taufiq Qureshi's Memorable Concert with Family

Taufiq Qureshi reminisces about a pivotal concert in Germany, where he performed alongside his father, the legendary Alla Rakha, and his brother, Zakir Hussain. The event marked a turning point in Qureshi's career, allowing him full-stage time to showcase his compositions, unlike the usual last-minute slots for emerging musicians.

Qureshi, a renowned percussionist, expressed profound admiration for his brother. He noted Hussain's supportive nature, describing him as more than a sibling, but a friend, mentor, and father figure. Hussain, who received numerous accolades, including four Grammys, passed away at 73 due to a lung disease, marking a somber moment for the music community.

Reflecting on his brother's global connections, Qureshi credits Hussain's understanding of diverse cultures to lessons learned from their father and Pandit Ravi Shankar. The upcoming memorial for Hussain in Mumbai will celebrate his impactful life, both in India and abroad, as he is laid to rest in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)