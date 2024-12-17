Sri Lankan President Pays Homage at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on Tuesday, where he prayed at the Mahabodhi Temple. This temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, holds significant spiritual importance as one of the four holy sites related to Lord Buddha's life and Enlightenment.

Upon his arrival at Gaya International Airport, President Dissanayake was received by Bihar ministers and senior district officials. His first stop was the historic 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi Temple, accompanied by local dignitaries, where he offered prayers and flowers under the sacred Bodhi Tree, believed to be a descendant of the original under which Buddha attained enlightenment.

During his stay, the President paid tribute to a statue of Anagarika Dharmapala and received blessings from prominent Buddhist figures. Extensive security measures were implemented across Gaya district for his visit, ensuring a seamless experience for the visiting dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)