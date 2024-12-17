Hornbill Festival 2024: Durex TBBT's Transformative Role

The Hornbill Festival, also known as the 'Festival of Festivals,' celebrated its 25th edition with immense fervor in Nagaland, attracting 2.5 lakh visitors. Reckitt's Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) was a pivotal force, designated as the festival's official Health Partner.

In a groundbreaking move, Durex TBBT inaugurated Asia's first Consent Cafe, aiming to foster crucial conversations around the theme of consent. The event further featured the unveiling of a Durex TBBT Rap Album by local artists, focusing on pillars such as consent, awareness, and inclusion.

Additionally, the launch of Dr. Rexpert, an AI-powered chatbot, complemented the program's life skills focus, reaching millions of adolescents and reinforcing themes of inclusivity and responsibility, ensuring the festival's pivotal role in social transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)