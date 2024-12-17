Left Menu

Hornbill Festival 2024: Durex TBBT's Transformative Role

Durex The Birds and Bees Talk played a key role in the 25th Hornbill Festival, initiating conversations around consent through Asia's first Consent Cafe and launching a rap album. The program, supported by Reckitt's innovative platforms, highlighted the importance of life skills education for adolescents, promoting informed decision-making and societal change.

Kohima | Updated: 17-12-2024
The Hornbill Festival, also known as the 'Festival of Festivals,' celebrated its 25th edition with immense fervor in Nagaland, attracting 2.5 lakh visitors. Reckitt's Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) was a pivotal force, designated as the festival's official Health Partner.

In a groundbreaking move, Durex TBBT inaugurated Asia's first Consent Cafe, aiming to foster crucial conversations around the theme of consent. The event further featured the unveiling of a Durex TBBT Rap Album by local artists, focusing on pillars such as consent, awareness, and inclusion.

Additionally, the launch of Dr. Rexpert, an AI-powered chatbot, complemented the program's life skills focus, reaching millions of adolescents and reinforcing themes of inclusivity and responsibility, ensuring the festival's pivotal role in social transformation.

