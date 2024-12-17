Cross-Border Ties: Assam and Bhutan Unite for Growth and Heritage
India and Bhutan are strengthening their ties with shared goals. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended Bhutan's National Day to honor their friendship. He emphasized mutual opportunities in various sectors and participated in a roadshow promoting Assam's investment summit 'Advantage Assam 2025'.
In a move that underscores the strengthening of ties between India and Bhutan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended Bhutan's National Day celebrations on Tuesday. The event marked a significant moment in the bilateral relationship, highlighting shared goals and aspirations.
The occasion celebrated the coronation of Bhutan's first King, Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907. Sarma extended his best wishes to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the people of Bhutan, reflecting on the deep civilizational bonds between the two nations.
During his visit, Sarma also took part in a roadshow promoting Assam's upcoming investment summit, 'Advantage Assam 2025'. He emphasized the potential for cooperation in sectors like energy, healthcare, and urban development, reinforcing the friendship and shared development goals between Assam and Bhutan.
