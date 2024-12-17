Left Menu

Celebrating Global Creativity: MAAC's 24FPS International Animation Awards 2024

The 21st edition of MAAC's 24FPS International Animation Awards celebrated international creative talent in 3D animation, VFX, and digital design in Mumbai. This prestigious event, attended by industry luminaries, showcased over 1000 entries from 100+ countries and highlighted the growing importance of the animation segment in India's media and entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:15 IST
Celebrating Global Creativity: MAAC's 24FPS International Animation Awards 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious 24FPS International Animation Awards hosted by the Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) took place on December 13, 2024, in Mumbai. As India's most renowned international animation awards, the event celebrated exceptional talents in 3D animation, VFX, and digital design.

With over 6000 student participants and 1500 external entries from more than 100 countries, this grand affair drew prominent figures from the media and entertainment industry. Notable winners included PhantomFX with the VFX Excellence Award and 88 Pictures with the Animation Excellence Award.

MAAC's event underscored the rapid growth of India's media and entertainment sector, with the animation segment showing a 6% growth in 2023. This year, MAAC continued to advance the industry by training new talent and promoting creativity within the AVGC community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024