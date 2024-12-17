Celebrating Global Creativity: MAAC's 24FPS International Animation Awards 2024

The prestigious 24FPS International Animation Awards hosted by the Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) took place on December 13, 2024, in Mumbai. As India's most renowned international animation awards, the event celebrated exceptional talents in 3D animation, VFX, and digital design.

With over 6000 student participants and 1500 external entries from more than 100 countries, this grand affair drew prominent figures from the media and entertainment industry. Notable winners included PhantomFX with the VFX Excellence Award and 88 Pictures with the Animation Excellence Award.

MAAC's event underscored the rapid growth of India's media and entertainment sector, with the animation segment showing a 6% growth in 2023. This year, MAAC continued to advance the industry by training new talent and promoting creativity within the AVGC community.

(With inputs from agencies.)