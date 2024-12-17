ATLAS ISDI Launches Influential Advisory Board to Bridge Design Education and Industry

ATLAS SkillTech University, a pioneering multidisciplinary institution, has established an influential advisory board for its School of Design and Innovation, ATLAS ISDI. Announced on December 17, 2024, this new board brings together eleven distinguished leaders from diverse sectors, aiming to empower emerging designers through expert strategic guidance.

The advisory board's formation marks a significant step toward achieving the university's goal of creating industry-ready design leaders. Members will offer strategic advice, aid in program development, and establish crucial industry partnerships to align the curriculum with global standards. This initiative promises to bridge the industry-academia gap in design education in India.

Notable members of the board include Mr. Amitesh Rao from Leo Burnett and Ms. Lulu Raghavan of Landor, among others. They are expected to play a key role in enhancing students' education and career preparedness. "We are excited about the impact this Advisory Board will have on our students' journey," stated Siddharth Shahani, Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University.

