Saleem Ahmad Takes Helm at RVNL: A Vision for Growth and Innovation

Saleem Ahmad has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Central government public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways. His top priorities include strengthening revenue growth, operational profitability, and enhancing organisational capabilities through leadership development and deeper engagement with stakeholders.

Before taking on this role, Ahmad served as a director at NBCC (India) and held significant leadership positions such as executive director in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Mumbai Port Trust. His extensive experience in the construction industry spans over 33 years, with expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects including bridges, tunnels, and various buildings.

Ahmad's strategic roadmap for RVNL involves diversifying into new infrastructure domains, expanding international partnerships, and ensuring excellence in project execution with a focus on quality and efficiency. He aims to drive innovation and solidify RVNL's stature as a premier infrastructure organization in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)