Saleem Ahmad Takes Helm at RVNL: A Vision for Growth and Innovation
Saleem Ahmad, newly appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, aims to enhance revenue growth and operational profitability. With over 33 years of experience, Ahmad intends to expand global partnerships and drive excellence in project execution, ensuring sustainable growth and innovation within the company.
- Country:
- India
Saleem Ahmad has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Central government public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways. His top priorities include strengthening revenue growth, operational profitability, and enhancing organisational capabilities through leadership development and deeper engagement with stakeholders.
Before taking on this role, Ahmad served as a director at NBCC (India) and held significant leadership positions such as executive director in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Mumbai Port Trust. His extensive experience in the construction industry spans over 33 years, with expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects including bridges, tunnels, and various buildings.
Ahmad's strategic roadmap for RVNL involves diversifying into new infrastructure domains, expanding international partnerships, and ensuring excellence in project execution with a focus on quality and efficiency. He aims to drive innovation and solidify RVNL's stature as a premier infrastructure organization in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai's New Aviation Hub: A Milestone in Modern Infrastructure
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Sports Infrastructure to Foster Youth Talent
AI System Expands to Protect Elephants on Northeastern Railways
Green Aravalli Movement Advances Amid Infrastructure Focus in Kotputli Meeting
South Delhi's Infrastructure Gets Major Boost with EFC Approval for Key Flyover and Drainage Projects