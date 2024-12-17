Rapper Badshah's Wrong-Side Drive Costs Rs 15,000

In a traffic violation case that quickly garnered public attention, popular rapper Badshah was fined Rs 15,000 by the Gurugram Traffic Police. The incident occurred on December 15 when Badshah was reportedly traveling to the Airia Mall for a concert.

The vehicle, a Mahindra Thar registered to Deepender Malik of Panipat, was part of a convoy that drove on the wrong side due to heavy traffic. Videos captured by bystanders quickly went viral, prompting swift action from traffic authorities.

Officials have confirmed that the challan was issued for driving on the wrong side, among other violations. The police warned against similar actions, urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules to avoid hefty fines.

