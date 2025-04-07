Asian Football Highlights: Thrilling Draws and Strategic Moves Define the Week

In a dramatic week for Asian football, Al-Ittihad managed to maintain a five-point lead in the Saudi Pro League despite a 2-2 draw against Al-Ahli. Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty secured a crucial victory for Al-Nassr over Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Western United decreased Auckland FC's lead in Australia's A-League, winning 3-1 against Perth Glory. Auckland remains on top, participating in the finals series, but Melbourne City has moved into third after defeating Central Coast Mariners.

In Japan, Machida Zelvia ascended to the top of the J-League, ahead of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, after a tight 2-2 match with Kawasaki Frontale, while Kashima Antlers slipped in rank. Meanwhile, Daejeon Citizen's lead in the K-League was tightened after a 2-0 loss to Jeonbuk Motors, and a stalemate in the Shanghai derby resulted in both Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua sitting level in the Chinese Super League.

