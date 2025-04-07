Left Menu

Asian Football Highlights: Thrilling Draws and Strategic Moves Define the Week

This week in Asian football, Al-Ittihad maintained their lead in the Saudi Pro League, as Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr. Western United closed in on Auckland FC in the A-League, while Machida Zelvia topped the J-League. Daejeon's K-League lead narrowed, and Shanghai clubs remained deadlocked in the Chinese Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:37 IST
In a dramatic week for Asian football, Al-Ittihad managed to maintain a five-point lead in the Saudi Pro League despite a 2-2 draw against Al-Ahli. Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty secured a crucial victory for Al-Nassr over Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Western United decreased Auckland FC's lead in Australia's A-League, winning 3-1 against Perth Glory. Auckland remains on top, participating in the finals series, but Melbourne City has moved into third after defeating Central Coast Mariners.

In Japan, Machida Zelvia ascended to the top of the J-League, ahead of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, after a tight 2-2 match with Kawasaki Frontale, while Kashima Antlers slipped in rank. Meanwhile, Daejeon Citizen's lead in the K-League was tightened after a 2-0 loss to Jeonbuk Motors, and a stalemate in the Shanghai derby resulted in both Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua sitting level in the Chinese Super League.

