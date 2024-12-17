India's Glorious Way of Life: A Model for Global Prosperity

In a powerful address at the Moraya Gosavi Sanjivan Samadhi ceremony near Pune, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored India's pivotal role in sharing its cultural riches with the world to promote global happiness and prosperity. He stressed that the Indian ethos of 'giving back' ensures the well-being of all.

Bhagwat pointed out the timeless Indian tradition of returning to nature, likening it to a form of 'giving back.' Our ancestors recognized this principle, embedding it in the structure of dharma, which is centered on balance and harmony within society and the natural world.

Drawing inspiration from Lord Ganesh, Bhagwat illustrated how Indian cultural symbols embody inclusiveness and balance. He described Ganesh as a deity representing tolerance and receptiveness, qualities that are essential for global leadership and harmony among people.

(With inputs from agencies.)