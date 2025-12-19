Left Menu

Meditation: A Global Call for Peace and Harmony

The UN hosted a special event for World Meditation Day, promoting meditation as a global tool for peace. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted its widespread adoption and transformative impact. Meditation is seen as essential to diplomatically addressing global economic, political, and military challenges.

Updated: 19-12-2025 23:07 IST
Meditation: A Global Call for Peace and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing economic, political, and military tensions worldwide, experts and spiritual leaders are recognizing meditation as a critical skill for navigating global complexities. Prominent figures at the UN argue it offers a pathway to peace and harmony.

The UN event commemorating World Meditation Day was hosted at its headquarters by the Permanent Missions of India, Andorra, Mexico, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the extensive research and benefits supporting meditation's role in personal and global unity.

Statements from international representatives underscore meditation's increasing influence, from boardrooms to battlefields. India's ambassador emphasized its diplomatic potential, while Nepal's ambassador encouraged its use as a transformative practice to foster global peace amidst prevailing global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

