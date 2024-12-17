Dish TV Navigates Boardroom Challenges, Focuses on Growth with Content India 2025

Dish TV's management remains committed to its operational goals, undeterred by recent boardroom disagreements. CEO Manoj Dobhal emphasized the company's concentrated efforts on growth and content distribution, amid shareholder disputes.

Despite the rejection of two independent director appointments, Dobhal assured that day-to-day operations remain unaffected. The DTH service provider is steering towards becoming a content distribution company, reinforced by initiatives like Content India 2025 in collaboration with UK-based C21Media.

This strategic direction aligns with Dish TV's initiative to bolster India's content ecosystem and expand its footprint in the OTT space, through platforms like Watcho. The company plans to address revenue challenges by exploring new revenue streams and offering expanded services.

(With inputs from agencies.)