Dish TV Navigates Boardroom Challenges, Focuses on Growth with Content India 2025
Dish TV's management remains focused on growth despite ongoing boardroom tussles, as CEO Manoj Dobhal affirmed. The company is concentrating on content distribution and enhancing its presence in DTH and OTT markets. Dish TV aims to strengthen India's content ecosystem through its Content India 2025 initiative with C21Media.
Dish TV's management remains committed to its operational goals, undeterred by recent boardroom disagreements. CEO Manoj Dobhal emphasized the company's concentrated efforts on growth and content distribution, amid shareholder disputes.
Despite the rejection of two independent director appointments, Dobhal assured that day-to-day operations remain unaffected. The DTH service provider is steering towards becoming a content distribution company, reinforced by initiatives like Content India 2025 in collaboration with UK-based C21Media.
This strategic direction aligns with Dish TV's initiative to bolster India's content ecosystem and expand its footprint in the OTT space, through platforms like Watcho. The company plans to address revenue challenges by exploring new revenue streams and offering expanded services.
