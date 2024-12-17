Left Menu

Majestic Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat: A Rare Sighting in Delhi

Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat, a rare species, was recently spotted at Delhi's DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park. This sighting highlights unique habitats that support various bat species, crucial for ecological balance through insect control and pollination. It underscores the importance of small creatures in maintaining biodiversity.

A rare wildlife sighting has delighted biodiversity enthusiasts as Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat was spotted in Delhi's DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park. This species is typically known from a handful of locations globally, with colonies in India's Western Ghats and Meghalaya, and a record from Cambodia.

Renowned biodiversity expert Faiyaz A Khudsar explains that this bat, first identified by Dr M R Oldfield Thomas in 1913, is notable for its large size and distinct physical features, such as bicolored, velvety fur. It is adapted to roosting in caves and consumes insects while capable of long-distance flights.

Delhi's unique ecological zones, including the Yamuna and Aravalli Biodiversity Parks, are instrumental in supporting such wildlife. Besides Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat, these parks also house Blyth's Horseshoe Bat, underscoring the significant role bats play in ecological balance by controlling insect populations and aiding plant pollination and seed dispersal.

