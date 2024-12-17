Left Menu

Tom Cruise Honored with US Navy's Distinguished Public Service Award

Tom Cruise received the US Navy's highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Award, for his contributions in promoting the Navy and Marine Corps through films like 'Top Gun.' Presented by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, the ceremony took place in London as Cruise is presently working in the UK.

Actor Tom Cruise . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been recognized with the United States Navy's most prestigious civilian accolade, the Distinguished Public Service Award. The honor was bestowed upon him during a ceremony in London on Monday, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps through acclaimed films such as 'Top Gun,' 'Born on the Fourth of July,' 'A Few Good Men,' and the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

The award was presented by US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who commended Cruise for significantly boosting public understanding and appreciation of the highly skilled personnel and sacrifices made in uniform. The Navy's statement emphasized the impact of Cruise's work in shedding light on the dedication and commitment of its service members.

On the professional front, Tom Cruise is set to appear in the much-anticipated 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,' slated for a May 2025 release. Furthermore, the superstar is expected to take a new leap in his career with 'Deeper,' a supernatural thriller currently being developed. Director Liman, during a documentary screening in New York City, expressed his and Cruise's eagerness to explore the horror-thriller genre, a first for both, with the storyline centering on an astronaut encountering a menacing force in the ocean's depths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

