Mariah Carey Set for Last Christmas Tour Show Amid Illness

Mariah Carey, the iconic singer-songwriter and record producer, plans to bring her Christmas tour to a grand finale with a performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This announcement comes after the cancellation of three shows following her bout with the flu, as reported by People.

Carey initially had to cancel a scheduled performance at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on December 11, citing flu as the reason in a statement posted on X, expressing her heartbreak and love for her fans despite the unfortunate cancellation.

She later extended her apologies as she was "still sick," canceling additional shows at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. In her early August interview about the tour, Carey had promised fans surprises, including unprecedented song performances and special guests.

In related joyous news, Billboard confirmed that her holiday anthem "All I Want for Christmas" continues its reign at the top of the charts for the 16th consecutive week, matching the success of her other hit, "One Sweet Day." The star celebrated this achievement while preparing for her anticipated final tour performance, sharing the delight with her fans through Instagram Stories.

