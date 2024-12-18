Feminist Drama 'Laapataa Ladies' Misses Oscar Shortlist, 'Santosh' Advances
'Laapataa Ladies', India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, did not make it to the Oscars shortlist. Meanwhile, Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' has advanced. 'Laapataa Ladies', a feminist drama, follows two brides swapped on their wedding day and highlights Indian women's complexity, capturing a semi-idyllic world.
The Hindi film 'Laapataa Ladies', helmed by Kiran Rao, has not made it to the shortlist for the 97th Academy Awards' Best International Feature category, as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In contrast, 'Santosh', directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri and representing the UK, successfully advanced to the shortlist. Starring Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, the film touches on themes of personal loss and justice.
'Laapataa Ladies', written by Sneha Desai and based on a story by Biplab Goswami, is a gently subversive feminist drama that delves into the lives of two brides purposely swapped on their wedding day. Despite rave reviews, the film did not resonate with the Academy voters.
