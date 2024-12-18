Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Legacy, Major Acquisitions, and AI Adventures in Entertainment News

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Zakir Hussain, an iconic tabla player, at 73. Universal's Virgin Music Group acquires Downtown Music for $775 million. 'The Brutalist' film receives acclaim for its psychological depth. Nick Park's 'Wallace & Gromit' returns, exploring artificial intelligence. 'Silo' series announces two more seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:29 IST
The entertainment sector is abuzz with significant updates. The world mourns the death of Zakir Hussain, revered for his mastery of the tabla, at the age of 73. His demise marks the end of an era in contemporary world music.

In corporate news, Universal Music Group's Virgin Music will acquire Downtown Music in a cash deal for $775 million. This strategic acquisition strengthens Virgin Music's position in working with diverse music creators worldwide.

The film industry sees excitement with the psychological depth of 'The Brutalist,' while the beloved 'Wallace & Gromit' series makes a quirky return, tackling AI themes. Additionally, the sci-fi series 'Silo' gears up for two more adventurous seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

