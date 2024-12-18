Zakir Hussain's Legacy, Major Acquisitions, and AI Adventures in Entertainment News

The entertainment sector is abuzz with significant updates. The world mourns the death of Zakir Hussain, revered for his mastery of the tabla, at the age of 73. His demise marks the end of an era in contemporary world music.

In corporate news, Universal Music Group's Virgin Music will acquire Downtown Music in a cash deal for $775 million. This strategic acquisition strengthens Virgin Music's position in working with diverse music creators worldwide.

The film industry sees excitement with the psychological depth of 'The Brutalist,' while the beloved 'Wallace & Gromit' series makes a quirky return, tackling AI themes. Additionally, the sci-fi series 'Silo' gears up for two more adventurous seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)