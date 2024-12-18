Left Menu

Chennai Legends Triumph: Celebrating Inclusivity in Ability Sports League T20

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the leading agarbathi manufacturer, concluded the final cricket match of the Ability Sports League T20 at Alur KSCA Ground, Yelahanka. Chennai Legends won against Bengaluru Eagles by 53 runs. The event promotes inclusivity and talent among wheelchair athletes across the region, showcasing exceptional skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:01 IST
Chennai Legends Triumph: Celebrating Inclusivity in Ability Sports League T20

The Ability Sports League T20 wrapped up its final match on December 16th at Alur KSCA Ground, Yelahanka, with Cycle Pure Agarbathi as its title sponsor. The third edition of the league witnessed Chennai Legends seizing victory over Bengaluru Eagles by a 53-run margin.

This thrilling match highlighted the exceptional talents and skills of wheelchair athletes from various regions. Notables like Spandan Kaniyar, Mukund Shetty, and Indian cricket all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham graced the event. The Chennai Legends shone with Suresh Selvam scoring an explosive 111 runs in just 43 balls, steering the team to victory, complemented by Jenish Anto's impressive bowling that clinched four wickets.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and perseverance through sports. Cycle Pure Agarbathi plays a crucial role in promoting a vibrant sports culture and inspiring young athletes by supporting diverse events and teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024