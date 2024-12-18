Chennai Legends Triumph: Celebrating Inclusivity in Ability Sports League T20

The Ability Sports League T20 wrapped up its final match on December 16th at Alur KSCA Ground, Yelahanka, with Cycle Pure Agarbathi as its title sponsor. The third edition of the league witnessed Chennai Legends seizing victory over Bengaluru Eagles by a 53-run margin.

This thrilling match highlighted the exceptional talents and skills of wheelchair athletes from various regions. Notables like Spandan Kaniyar, Mukund Shetty, and Indian cricket all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham graced the event. The Chennai Legends shone with Suresh Selvam scoring an explosive 111 runs in just 43 balls, steering the team to victory, complemented by Jenish Anto's impressive bowling that clinched four wickets.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and perseverance through sports. Cycle Pure Agarbathi plays a crucial role in promoting a vibrant sports culture and inspiring young athletes by supporting diverse events and teams.

