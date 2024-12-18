Left Menu

Kerala Courts Expatriates for Industrial Investment Boost

The Kerala government is inviting expatriates to invest in the industrial sector, offering full support for their initiatives. This call was made during the International Expatriate Day celebrations by State Minister V Abdurahiman. Legislative measures are being considered to address the concerns of expatriates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:45 IST
The Kerala government has extended an invitation to expatriates from the state to invest in the industrial sector, guaranteeing full backing for such initiatives. This announcement came as part of the International Expatriate Day celebrations, jointly organized by NORKA Roots and the Loka Kerala Sabha.

State Minister V Abdurahiman highlighted the unique connection Keralites abroad maintain with their roots and heritage, describing it as a source of pride. He assured expatriates that the government is contemplating legislative measures to tackle issues they face, as discussed at the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Former minister Ahmed Devarkovil emphasized that expatriates play a crucial role in fostering economic and cultural ties, as well as mutual friendships. The state has been recognized for its proactive measures in addressing expatriate concerns, including economic reintegration and pension schemes for returnees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

