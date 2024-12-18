Mamta Kulkarni Returns to Mumbai: A Journey from Stardom to Spirituality
Mamta Kulkarni discusses her return to Mumbai after 25 years, reflecting on her spiritual journey and separation from Bollywood. She clarifies her relationship with Vicky Goswami and disassociation from the drug world. The actress appears overwhelmed with nostalgia as she revisits her homeland in 2024.
Veteran actress Mamta Kulkarni has resurfaced in Mumbai after a quarter-century absence, underscoring a journey marked by spirituality and detachment from her Bollywood past. Speaking with ANI, Kulkarni clarified that this return is not a prelude to reentering the film industry.
Addressing long-standing rumors about her association with Vicky Goswami, Kulkarni expressed disconnection from the narcotic underworld. She recounted how her spiritual journey began in 1996, leading to a life marked by meditation and ritual while Goswami remained incarcerated. Their interactions dwindled, particularly after the couple faced legal challenges involving a U.S. drug bust.
Amid legal entanglements, including a 2017 warrant linked to a Thane drug case, Kulkarni distanced herself from Goswami. Her nostalgic Instagram post captures the emotional weight of her return to Mumbai, contemplating a history defined by both fame and a subsequent quest for inner peace.
