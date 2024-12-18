Mamta Kulkarni Returns to Mumbai: A Journey from Stardom to Spirituality

Veteran actress Mamta Kulkarni has resurfaced in Mumbai after a quarter-century absence, underscoring a journey marked by spirituality and detachment from her Bollywood past. Speaking with ANI, Kulkarni clarified that this return is not a prelude to reentering the film industry.

Addressing long-standing rumors about her association with Vicky Goswami, Kulkarni expressed disconnection from the narcotic underworld. She recounted how her spiritual journey began in 1996, leading to a life marked by meditation and ritual while Goswami remained incarcerated. Their interactions dwindled, particularly after the couple faced legal challenges involving a U.S. drug bust.

Amid legal entanglements, including a 2017 warrant linked to a Thane drug case, Kulkarni distanced herself from Goswami. Her nostalgic Instagram post captures the emotional weight of her return to Mumbai, contemplating a history defined by both fame and a subsequent quest for inner peace.

