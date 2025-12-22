CBI and NIA to Investigate Spurious Drug Allegations in Puducherry
The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry recommends CBI and NIA to investigate alleged spurious drug manufacture in the region. The proposal follows petitions from political and social groups. Previous investigations revealed involvement from multiple states, prompting calls for a centralized probe to uncover the full extent of the issue.
The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) conduct an inquiry into claims of spurious drug production in the union territory.
This recommendation follows persistent petitions from political parties and social activists urging a thorough probe by a central agency. The Lieutenant Governor's office released a statement on Monday explaining the decision.
Earlier investigations by the CB-CID police found links to individuals in various states, prompting calls from senior leaders like Congress's V Narayanasamy for deeper investigation by national agencies to fully expose and address the issue.
