Celebrating Unity: Minorities Rights Day and India's Inclusive Future

Union Minister George Kurian on Wednesday highlighted the invaluable contributions of minority communities to India's cultural, social, and economic landscape. Speaking at a Minorities Rights Day event organized by the National Commission for Minorities, Kurian emphasized the Ministry of Minority Affairs' commitment to building a more inclusive society.

He praised the UN's 1992 declaration on minority rights and stressed the significance of freedom and equal opportunities for minority communities in India. Kurian echoed Prime Minister Modi's call for collective growth and trust, underscoring government initiatives aimed at the empowerment and upliftment of minorities through education, skill development, and financial aid.

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the Commission's dedication to protecting and empowering religious and linguistic minorities. Highlighting achievements from continued dialogue with state governments and stakeholders, he promised ongoing efforts to improve the lives of minority communities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)