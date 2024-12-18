Somber Shadows Over Gateway of India After Boat Tragedy

An air of melancholy enveloped Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India following a tragic boat accident where 13 lives, including Navy personnel, were tragically lost. The event unfolded when a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry bound for Elephanta Island, sparking a massive rescue operation that saved 99 passengers.

Deeply affected, the usual vibrant night illumination of tourist boats remained dark as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. The disaster resulted in the suspension of tourist entries and boat services at the landmark site, which was coinciding with a hundred-year celebration.

As mournful relatives gathered seeking news of their loved ones, police ramped up security while the local tourism industry faced disruptions. Despite the tragedy, a private musical event persisted, contrasting the grief-stricken atmosphere at this key economic and cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)