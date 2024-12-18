Left Menu

Somber Shadows Over Gateway of India After Boat Tragedy

An unfortunate boat accident near the Gateway of India in Mumbai cast a somber mood as 13 people lost their lives. The incident occurred when a navy craft collided with a passenger ferry. Tourist and boat services were subsequently suspended, impacting local tourism and causing heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:26 IST
Somber Shadows Over Gateway of India After Boat Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An air of melancholy enveloped Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India following a tragic boat accident where 13 lives, including Navy personnel, were tragically lost. The event unfolded when a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry bound for Elephanta Island, sparking a massive rescue operation that saved 99 passengers.

Deeply affected, the usual vibrant night illumination of tourist boats remained dark as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. The disaster resulted in the suspension of tourist entries and boat services at the landmark site, which was coinciding with a hundred-year celebration.

As mournful relatives gathered seeking news of their loved ones, police ramped up security while the local tourism industry faced disruptions. Despite the tragedy, a private musical event persisted, contrasting the grief-stricken atmosphere at this key economic and cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024