Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Easing Travel Barriers

The Jammu and Kashmir government aims to ease travel advisories to boost foreign tourism. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted efforts to work with India's External Affairs Ministry for this goal. He emphasized the region's potential for high-spending tourists and discussed infrastructure developments for tourism expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:29 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Easing Travel Barriers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is collaborating with the External Affairs Ministry to mitigate travel advisories that have hindered foreign tourism, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024, Abdullah emphasized the impact of decades of conflict on international tourism to the region.

He noted that existing travel advisories void insurance for tourists traveling to Kashmir, deterring visitors from exploring the area. The government is working towards amending these advisories to attract high-spending tourists, which could lead to economic growth in the hospitality and transport sectors.

Abdullah also discussed potential tourism infrastructure advancements, including a new airstrip in Kishtwar, and urged South Indian filmmakers to consider J&K as a filming destination. He acknowledged challenges in diverting pilgrims from Vaishno Devi to other tourism sites, emphasizing the need for strategic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024