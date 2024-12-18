Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Easing Travel Barriers
The Jammu and Kashmir government aims to ease travel advisories to boost foreign tourism. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted efforts to work with India's External Affairs Ministry for this goal. He emphasized the region's potential for high-spending tourists and discussed infrastructure developments for tourism expansion.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government is collaborating with the External Affairs Ministry to mitigate travel advisories that have hindered foreign tourism, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024, Abdullah emphasized the impact of decades of conflict on international tourism to the region.
He noted that existing travel advisories void insurance for tourists traveling to Kashmir, deterring visitors from exploring the area. The government is working towards amending these advisories to attract high-spending tourists, which could lead to economic growth in the hospitality and transport sectors.
Abdullah also discussed potential tourism infrastructure advancements, including a new airstrip in Kishtwar, and urged South Indian filmmakers to consider J&K as a filming destination. He acknowledged challenges in diverting pilgrims from Vaishno Devi to other tourism sites, emphasizing the need for strategic development in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India
Potato Prosperity: Una's Bumper Harvest Spurs Economic Growth
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
Assam Chief Minister Accelerates Infrastructure and Economic Growth Discussions
Omar Abdullah's Bold Move: Ban on Re-Employment and Push for Efficient Governance