Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Revival: Easing Travel Barriers

The Jammu and Kashmir government is collaborating with the External Affairs Ministry to mitigate travel advisories that have hindered foreign tourism, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024, Abdullah emphasized the impact of decades of conflict on international tourism to the region.

He noted that existing travel advisories void insurance for tourists traveling to Kashmir, deterring visitors from exploring the area. The government is working towards amending these advisories to attract high-spending tourists, which could lead to economic growth in the hospitality and transport sectors.

Abdullah also discussed potential tourism infrastructure advancements, including a new airstrip in Kishtwar, and urged South Indian filmmakers to consider J&K as a filming destination. He acknowledged challenges in diverting pilgrims from Vaishno Devi to other tourism sites, emphasizing the need for strategic development in the region.

