Sajad Lone Takes Aim at Omar Abdullah Over Waqf Act Controversy

Sajad Lone, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir's People Conference, launched a pointed critique at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the latter described the tabling of an adjournment motion on the Waqf Act by National Conference (NC) MLAs as a 'mistake'. This motion, meant to trigger a debate in the J-K Assembly, has been a source of contention.

In a conversation with ANI, Lone highlighted discrepancies within the Assembly's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, following chaotic scenes in the legislative house. He criticized NC leaders, suggesting their actions were merely performative and lacked substantive impact. Lone referenced his previous remarks on X, asserting that NC's approach in the Assembly was akin to a 'song and dance'.

Lone further questioned the logic behind the NC's strategy, implying that the adjournment motion was improperly utilized. He clarified that such a motion is intended to censure the government on its shortcomings, not specific bills like the Waqf Bill. Despite Abdullah's clarification at a public meeting, asserting that protocol dictated an alternative approach, the debate continues as the matter now moves to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)