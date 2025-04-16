Left Menu

Sajad Lone Takes Aim at Omar Abdullah Over Waqf Act Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir's People Conference Chief, Sajad Lone, criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for labeling an adjournment motion on the Waqf Act a 'mistake'. Lone accused the National Conference of mere theatrics in the Assembly, questioning the necessity of the motion and its procedural validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:06 IST
Sajad Lone Takes Aim at Omar Abdullah Over Waqf Act Controversy
Jammu and Kashmir's People Conference Chief Sajad Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Lone, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir's People Conference, launched a pointed critique at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the latter described the tabling of an adjournment motion on the Waqf Act by National Conference (NC) MLAs as a 'mistake'. This motion, meant to trigger a debate in the J-K Assembly, has been a source of contention.

In a conversation with ANI, Lone highlighted discrepancies within the Assembly's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, following chaotic scenes in the legislative house. He criticized NC leaders, suggesting their actions were merely performative and lacked substantive impact. Lone referenced his previous remarks on X, asserting that NC's approach in the Assembly was akin to a 'song and dance'.

Lone further questioned the logic behind the NC's strategy, implying that the adjournment motion was improperly utilized. He clarified that such a motion is intended to censure the government on its shortcomings, not specific bills like the Waqf Bill. Despite Abdullah's clarification at a public meeting, asserting that protocol dictated an alternative approach, the debate continues as the matter now moves to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025