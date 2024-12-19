Left Menu

Remembering Vajpayee: Icon of Good Governance

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary with Good Governance Week. Emphasizing Vajpayee's contributions to political stability and governance, the event features exhibitions and competitions celebrating his legacy. Initiatives like the Antyodaya scheme and infrastructure projects are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:19 IST
Remembering Vajpayee: Icon of Good Governance
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, hailing him as an icon of good governance. The former Prime Minister, famed for stabilizing Indian politics, was celebrated in a ceremony inaugurating Good Governance Week on Thursday, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

The event at Sangeet Natak Academy featured an exhibition honoring Vajpayee's contributions. CM Adityanath emphasized Vajpayee's leadership and initiatives like the Antyodaya scheme and infrastructure projects as pivotal in shaping modern India.

Participants across the state are engaging in essay contests, seminars, and poetry sessions based on Vajpayee's work, with winners to be honored on December 25. Adityanath concluded by noting the ongoing efforts to celebrate Vajpayee's legacy each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024