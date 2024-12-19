Remembering Vajpayee: Icon of Good Governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, hailing him as an icon of good governance. The former Prime Minister, famed for stabilizing Indian politics, was celebrated in a ceremony inaugurating Good Governance Week on Thursday, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

The event at Sangeet Natak Academy featured an exhibition honoring Vajpayee's contributions. CM Adityanath emphasized Vajpayee's leadership and initiatives like the Antyodaya scheme and infrastructure projects as pivotal in shaping modern India.

Participants across the state are engaging in essay contests, seminars, and poetry sessions based on Vajpayee's work, with winners to be honored on December 25. Adityanath concluded by noting the ongoing efforts to celebrate Vajpayee's legacy each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)