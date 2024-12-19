Left Menu

Charming Friendship Rekindled: 'Outhouse' Brings Tagore and Agashe Together

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe reunite in the family comedy 'Outhouse'. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar from a script by the late Sumitra Bhave, the film explores themes of companionship and trust. Both actors reminisce about their earlier collaboration in Mira Nair's 'Mississippi Masala'.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:00 IST
In the much-anticipated family comedy 'Outhouse', celebrated actors Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe reunite on screen more than three decades after their memorable collaboration in 'Mississippi Masala'. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film was written by the late Sumitra Bhave and is released in cinemas this Friday.

The movie embraces themes of unexpected companionship and the wisdom shared across generations, centered on the story of an animator, played by Tagore, who embarks on a quest with her grandson to find their missing dog. The story takes a delightful twist as the dog befriends a reclusive man portrayed by Agashe.

Tagore reminisces about her experience during the shooting of 'Mississippi Masala', highlighting the camaraderie among cast and crew. Agashe, reflecting on their long-standing friendship, recalls the joyful experience of working together and their enduring bond, which remains strong even today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

